Charles Lantz Fenning / OBITUARY / October 22, 1941 – November 15, 2018

CHARLES’ OBITUARY LCDR Charles Lantz Fenning, USCG, Retired, 77 of Frostproof, Florida passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018, at his residence. He was born October 22, 1941, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Robert and Dorothy (Lantz) Fenning. In 1963 he married the love of his life, Barbara, and together they raised their […]
