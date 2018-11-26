Larry Cecil Fancher / OBITUARY / September 20, 1963 – November 18, 2018

LARRY’S OBITUARY Larry C. Fancher of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 at his residence. He was born September 20, 1963 in Selma, AL to the late Cecil Brooks and Brenda Diane Fancher; he came here from Selma, AL in 1990. He was an auto body repairman and of the Pentecostal faith. He […]

