Road Depression In Haines City Closes Part Of Johnson Avenue

Update:

Polk County confirmed a sinkhole is the cause of the depression earlier reported for Johnson Avenue just west of Powerline Road in Haines City. A local consultant specializing in sinkhole remediation is preparing a plan to address the damage and work will start immediately after determining the quantity of cement-like material needed to fill the void beneath the road. Once the sinkhole is filled and the material has hardened sufficient to support traffic, the county Roads & Drainage Division will rebuild the pavement section atop of the restored area. This work could take up to two weeks to complete. In the meantime, motorists are reminded to be attentive to detour signs and to add extra time to trips through this area.





———- Earlier Report ——-

Polk County has closed Johnson Avenue West of Powerline Road in Haines City due to an emerging depression across the roadway. Crews from the County’s Roads & Drainage Division are on site investigating the cause and determining what repairs are required.

Until repairs are completed, traffic will be detoured around the area. Eastbound traffic along Johnson Avenue (County Road 580) will detour at 30th Street, while westbound traffic will divert at Powerline Road. This release will be updated when the timing of repairs and reopening of the roadway are known. Motorists are advised to be attentive to detour and to add extra time to trips through this area.