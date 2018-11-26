Sebring Christmas Boat Parade December 15th

The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade on Lake Jackson this year is a GO!!! Yay!!!! Do to hurricane Irma last year and unsafe boating conditions The Sebring Christmas boat parade was canceled last year But this year we have a Go!!! Please save the date “Saturday December 15!!” Starts promptly 7pm leaving from Don Jose and finishing back at Don Jose at 9pm (Plz try to have boats launched by 6:30) with cash and prizes for the best decorated boat!! There will be a silent auction, raffle and 50/50! All proceeds will go to This years charity “Sebring Angels!!” There is a $10 entry fee for all boats. We will have a volunteer at the boat ramp collecting entry fee. This is a family event so let’s keep it safe and fun!! Please make sure u have all ur life jackets and necessary safety equipment on board. And Rumor has it, Santa will also be aboard!! Look forward to seeing everyone on the Lake. Let’s light up Lake Jackson!!!