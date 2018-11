Willard E. Lally / OBITUARY / June 10, 1922 – November 17, 2018

WILLARD’S OBITUARY Willard E. (Bill) Lally passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Lake Wales Medical Center. He was 96. A resident of Saddlebag Lake Resort east of Lake Wales, Fl., he resided at 18 Pink Lady Lane. He came to Saddlebag in 1983 and became a full-time resident in 1985 after retiring from Rider […]

