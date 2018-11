William McKenzie Jr. / OBITUARY / July 27, 1958 – November 09, 2018

WILLIAM’S OBITUARY WILLIAM CLARENCE MCKENZIE JR., 60 William C. “Bubba” McKenzie Jr. of Orlando, Florida passed away Friday, November 9, 2018 at Florida Hospital Orlando. He was born July 27, 1958 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late William C. and Ella Delores (Youngblood) McKenzie Sr. He has been a resident of the area for […]

