Obituary for James Wayne Willis James W. “Pupa” Willis, 75, of Lake Alfred, FL passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Florida Hospital at Connerton in Land O’ Lakes, Florida. Born October 3, 1943 in Brockton, MA he moved to Lake Alfred five years ago from Massachusetts. He was of the Baptist Faith and […]
POLKOBITS
James Wayne Willis / OBITUARY / October 3, 1943 – November 19, 2018
James Wayne Willis / OBITUARY / October 3, 1943 – November 19, 2018
Obituary for James Wayne Willis James W. “Pupa” Willis, 75, of Lake Alfred, FL passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Florida Hospital at Connerton in Land O’ Lakes, Florida. Born October 3, 1943 in Brockton, MA he moved to Lake Alfred five years ago from Massachusetts. He was of the Baptist Faith and […]