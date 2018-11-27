UPDATE: Minor School Bus Accident Central Ave E Winter Haven

Update regarding the minor crash with a school bus.





The bus carrying 20 students from the Learning & Literacy Academy was traveling on Central Ave. E when a 2004 Black Mercedes sedan, driven by 74 year-old Leo Sanchez pulled out of a business at 6th St NE and Central Ave. into the side of the bus.

This was a minor crash with no significant injuries. Nine students on the bus complained of minor pains and were transported to Winter Haven Hospital as a precaution.

Sanchez was charged with Careless Driving.

