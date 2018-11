Beverly Stephens / OBITUARY / March 26, 1984 – November 21, 2018

BEVERLY’S OBITUARY BEVERLY SMITH STEPHENS, 34 Beverly Smith Stephens 34 of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Beverly was born March 26, 1984 in Lake Wales and was a lifelong resident of Polk County, Florida. She was employed at Publix for 13 years and was a member […]

POLKOBITS