Several Sutdents from Mulberry Middle School Transported to Local Hospital After Reaction to Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears

PCSO Release:

PCSO responded to Mulberry Middle School this afternoon, Thursday, November 29, 2018, in response to several students who had a negative reaction to marijuana-laced gummy bears they had ingested. PCSO detectives are working with school personnel and Polk County Public Schools, and investigating how the children accessed the candy. Criminal charges are pending.





According to Polk County Fire Rescue, five students were transported to the hospital, and two other students were picked up by their parents, to be medically checked out.

“We have long been concerned about the dangers of marijuana-infused candy, and that it would get into the hands of, and poison, children. Here’s an example of that.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.