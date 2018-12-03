Highlands Hammock Announces Hammock North Pole Event

— Enjoy a Christmas Sleigh Tram Ride Through the Hammock at Night —





Sebring: Highlands Hammock State Park will be celebrating Christmas at the Hammock North Pole on the nights of December 13, 14 and 15. Residents and visitors throughout the greater Heartland area and neighboring communities may take a ‘Christmas sleigh’ tram ride around the Loop Road and enjoy the peace and beauty of the Hammock after dusk. This special holiday event includes a stop at the ‘North Pole’ across from the Cypress Swamp where families will depart for a visit with Santa. Children may participate in crafts and games with a holiday theme. Mrs. Claus will again be reading stories, and s’mores and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. A food vendor will also be on site.

According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “The community so very much enjoyed the North Pole last year when the event was launched, the decision was made to expand it.” A gingerbread house, an igloo, and some additional photo boards where children may pose for seasonal pictures are in the works. “I am sure that children will be delighted to experience these additions, and this is a wonderful opportunity for families to create special memories of the holiday and the park,” Sherwin added. The Hammock North Pole begins at 6:00 p.m. with the last tram departing from the picnic area at 7:45 p.m. returning by 9:00 p.m. Participation is limited, so advance registration must be completed and tickets purchased through Eventbrite. For ticket assistance, please call (863) 381- 4912. Ticket cost is $10.00 per person. All proceeds benefit park improvements through the Friends of Highlands Hammock. Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock and www.FriendsofHighlandsHammock.org