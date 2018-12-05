Bartow Woman Struck & Killed By A Car Tuesday Night

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

A 56-year-old Bartow woman was killed Tuesday night, December 4, 2018, at around 8:07 P.M., on Cox Road near 80 Foot Road in Bartow. The woman had no ID on her, but was eventually identified as Irene Rodriguez of Bartow, from her fingerprints.





According to the preliminary investigation, Rodriguez was struck by a white 2016 Chrysler 300C, driven by 62-year-old Janet Caples West on Cox Road when she struck Rodriguez, who was lying in the roadway.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Caples was not injured.

The roadway remained close for approximately 5 hours, and the investigation is ongoing.