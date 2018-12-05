Two Lakeland Men Arrested at Gator Creek Preserve for Lewd Behavior

PCSO Release:





On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men for lewd behavior at Gator Creek Preserve in Lakeland.

Undercover detectives conducted an investigation following complaints of the lewd behavior occurring in various parks within the county. One of the suspects had been arrested previously for the same crime.

“Each time we conduct one of these undercover investigations, we make at least one arrest. That’s the good news, and the bad news. We want our parks to be places where families can enjoy the beautiful Florida weather, without seeing activity like this.”– Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Both suspects were trespassed from all parks in the county.

70-year-old Jay Alan Westdrop of 4984 Lakeland Harbor Blvd in Lakeland, exposed himself to, and solicited, an undercover male detective at Gator Creek Preserve in Lakeland. He was arrested and charged with Soliciting Another for Lewd Act – 2nd Offense (F3) and Indecent Exposure (M1). He’s being held on $1,500 bond. A criminal history search revealed he was arrested in 1992 for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct at Saddle Creek Park.

68-year-old Mark Green of 9585 Anglers Way in Lakeland, exposed himself to, and solicited, an undercover male detective at Gator Creek Preserve in Lakeland. He was arrested and charged with Offer to Commit Lewdness (M1) and Indecent Exposure (M1). He was booked into the Polk County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.