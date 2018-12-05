Dailyridge.com

Home Polkobits Willie James Sessions / OBITUARY / May 16, 1954 – November 27, 2018

Willie James Sessions May 16, 1954 – November 27, 2018 Willie  James  Sessions,64  of  Lake  Wales,  died  at  Winter  Haven  Hospital.  Born in Jacksonville, Florida. U.  S.  Navy  Veteran. SERVICES: WEDNESDAY,  DECEMBER  5, 2018  AT  10:00  A.M. LOCATION:  NEW HOPE  FREEWILL BAPTIST  CHURCH,  3900  WASHINGTON  AVENUE,  LAKE WALES AND 2:30 P.M. MILITARY  HONORS   AT  FLORIDA  […]
