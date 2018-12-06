CSX Temporarily Closing Avenue G NW Rail Crossing in Inwood Area

Bartow, Fla. (December 6, 2018) — CSX Transportation has scheduled a temporary closure for repairs to its rail crossing at Avenue G NW in the Inwood area of Winter Haven starting Monday morning. Work is anticipated to take no longer than five days to complete. The crossing, just west of the intersection with Spirit Lake Road, will be upgraded in coordination with similar improvements planned for later this month at the nearby Spirit Lake Road crossing south of Avenue G NW. Traffic congestion and lengthy peak-hour commuting delays are expected. Traffic heading westbound on Avenue G NW east of the tracks will detour at Spirit Lake Road, while eastbound traffic traveling west of the crossing will detour at Recker Highway. Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully and to add more time to trips through this heavily traveled area. For more information, contact CSX at 1-800-232-0144.