Delores E. Peters / OBITUARY / April 20, 1936 – November 30, 2018

DELORES’ OBITUARY Delores E. Peters, 82, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2018, in Lake Wales, Florida encircled by her children. She was happily married to James A. Peters for 48 years and raised four children together. She was born April 20, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio to Frank and Dora Mae (Shook) […]

