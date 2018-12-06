James Prince / OBITUARY / May 28, 1931 – November 28, 2018

JAMES’ OBITUARY JAMES WILLIAM PRINCE, 87 James W. Prince of River Ranch, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring. He was born May 28, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to the late Adrien and Hellen (Crabtree) Prince. He has been a resident of the area since 1991 coming from Ohio. […]

POLKOBITS



