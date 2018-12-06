Jeanette B Beasley / OBITUARY / June 26, 1943 – November 27, 2018

Obituary for Jeanette B Beasley Davenport- Jeanette Bryant Beasley, 75, was called home to be with the Lord on November 27, 2018. Jeanette was born in Lakeland, Florida on June 26th, 1943. She was a devout Christian, beloved Wife, cherished Mother, doting Grandmother and Mom to many. Jeanette was a faithful, dedicated and unwavering wife […]

