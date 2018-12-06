UPDATE Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash at HWY 37 South and Hwy 640 in Mulberry

PCSO Release:

Photos Provided by PCSO





The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in the intersection of Hwy 37 South and Hwy 640 in Mulberry.

The crash was reported at about 1:06 A.M., and involves a tractor-trailer and a sedan. One person is deceased, and the other person was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Center with minor injuries.

A fire started as a result of the crash, and responding crews will also have to clean up diesel and hydraulic fluid.

At this time, the identity of the deceased victim has not been confirmed, and no next-of-kin notification has been made.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for six hours (until about 9:00 a.m.).