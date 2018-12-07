Dundee woman arrested for inciting a fight between two juveniles

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 36-year-old Giselle Reyes Felix on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 for her instigating a fight between two juveniles on November 29, 2018.





Reyes Felix, of Dundee, was charged with Child Abuse (F3) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (M1), and taken to the Polk County Jail.

“Our adult suspect was supposed to be responsible for the 16-year-old girl. Instead, she not only drove the girl to the victim, but she also incited and encouraged a fight, and coached the girl on how to hit the victim. This was totally irresponsible.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

According to the affidavit, Reyes Felix drove a 16-year-old girl to the area of where a 17-year-old girl (Kissimmee/Polk area) lived, because of problems between the two juveniles.

The 17-year-old victim was walking home from school when she heard a car horn and saw a car quickly approaching her. The 16-year-old suspect yelled at the victim and then attacked her.

While the two girls were fighting, Reyes Felix was coaching the suspect on what to do. When the victim fell on her back, the 16-year-old stomped on her head multiple times with her feet. A Good Samaritan was able to stop the fight temporarily, but Ms. Felix encouraged the 16-year-old to again attack the other girl.

Neither of the juveniles suffered serious injury from the fight.

The 16-year-old suspect was also arrested and charged with Battery (M1). The identities of the two girls are not being released.

