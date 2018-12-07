Haines City Man Arrested After Fleeing Deputies & Crashing Through Fence

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

An alert deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office spotted a suspicious vehicle early Thursday morning, December 6, 2018, which eventually led to the arrest of 34-year-old Christopher Cordell of Langston Avenue in Haines City.





The deputy spotted a Chevy pickup at around 2:58 A.M., on a dead-end road near Citrus Ridge Academy school in Davenport and approached it. Cordell, who was in the truck, immediately fled the scene, and ran through a red light as he drove north on US Hwy 27.

As the deputy was trying to catch up to Cordell, he saw the truck abruptly turn into Northeast Regional Park.

With the deputy blocking the only way out of the park, Cordell rammed a fence, but the truck became stuck, and Cordell fled on foot. Additional deputies and a K-9 unit responded to the scene.

When Cordell saw the K-9, he quickly surrendered. He was found to be in possession of a switch-blade knife and methamphetamines. The truck had been reported stolen out of Osceola County.

“There is a hope that when someone goes to prison, that person will have time to think and make the decision to change their ways to stay out of trouble. This guy obviously hasn’t done that on any of his five stays. Maybe a sixth, much longer stay will do the trick.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Cordell was arrested and charged with: Aggravated Fleeing or Eluding (F2), Possession of Concealed Weapon (F2), Grand Theft Motor Vehicle (F3), Possessing a Weapon While Engaged in a Crime (F3), Felony Criminal Mischief (F3), Possession of Methamphetamine (F3), Felony DWLSR (F3), Resisting (M1), Possession of Paraphernalia Container (M1), Possession of Paraphernalia Device (M1), and Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia (M1).

Cordell’s prior criminal history includes 34 felony and 20 misdemeanor charges, has been convicted of 16 felonies and 10 misdemeanors, and has been to prison five times. His most recent stay in prison ended in February of 2018.