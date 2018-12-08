ABC Article Says Toxic Sludge Headed To Polk County

Article From ABC Action News
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The truckloads of toxic sludge that has been removed from a contaminated site in Dunbar now has a closer destination in state.
The sludge had been en route to a cement plant in Theodore, Alabama via dump truck, but that plan was nixed this week due to practical reasons.
The company that’s transporting the sludge confirms that there are now plans to instead ship the material to a site in Mulberry in Polk County, Florida run by Clark Environmental. Read Complete Article Here: Toxic sludge from Fort Myers now headed to Polk County