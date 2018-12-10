Polk County Toys for Tots 2018 Campaign Announces December 15, 2018 Toy Distribution Information





Families who have been approved for toys through the Polk County Toys for Tots application process will receive their toys at distribution locations around Polk County. Between October 1, 2018 and November 15, 2018, Polk County families were able to apply for toys online. The applications were reviewed and approved. Volunteers working in our Auburndale warehouse “shopped” for the toys. After packaging, the bags of toys were readied for movement to our distribution sites.

Families scheduled to receive toys have been contacted by emails with the location of their individual distribution site. The 15 sites are scattered around Polk County and are separated by zip codes supplied by the families. The families must go to their scheduled distribution site for their toys . Families are encouraged to not bring children to the distribution sites.

Families must bring documentation to the distribution site. The documents include:

Parent / Guardian and child must be a CURRENT Polk County Resident.

Child(ren) must be between 0 to 13 years of age.

Parent / Guardian must be able to prove they are currently receiving Medicaid, food assistance (SNAP or WIC), or cash assistance (TANF). If the parent / guardian has recently become unemployed, proof must be provided.

Volunteers have been working to complete the orders for over 11,365 children across Polk County. The Program is asking for patience at all the distribution sites. Volunteers are needed at sites. Members of the community wishing to volunteer at the distributions should email us at [email protected].

Any media questions should be directed to David Waller, Coordinator, Polk County Toys for Tots Campaign at 863-292-8687. The sites are listed below:

Auburndale Distribution Site (304)

Zip Codes: 33823, 33868

Auburndale Community Center

405 Bennett Street

Auburndale, Florida 33823

Community room on North side of building

Bartow Distribution Site (505)

Zip Codes: 33830, 33831

First Baptist Church

410 East Church Street

Bartow, Florida 33830

Ministry Center, North of the Church sanctuary

Davenport Distribution Site (502)

Zip Codes: 33836-37, 33858, 33896-97

Davenport Community Building

5 South Allapaha Avenue

Davenport, Florida 33837

Ft. Meade Distribution Site (506)

Zip Codes: 33834, 33841, 33847

Ft. Meade Community Center

10 3rd Street SW

Ft. Meade, Florida 33841

Haines City Distribution Site (503)

Zip Codes: 33844, 33845

Ridge Technical College

7700 State Road 544

Winter Haven, Florida 33881

College is located just off Highway 27

Health Building at entrance

Kissimmee (Poinciana) Distribution Site (504) Zip Codes: 34744, 34758-59

Poinciana Community Center

395 Marigold Ave

Poinciana, Florida 34759

Lake Wales Distribution Site (501)

Zip Codes: 33827, 33838, 33851, 33853-55, 33859, 33898

1750 Longleaf Boulevard Building #11

Lake Wales, Florida 33859

Building on block West of Highway 27, last building on the left.

Lakeland Central Distribution Site (509) Zip Codes: 33801, 33802

First United Methodist Church

72 Lake Morton Drive

Lakeland, Florida 33801

Distribution in gym area on North side of church

Lakeland East Distribution Site (513)

Zip Codes: 33805

REAL Academy

951 Mt Airy Avenue

Lakeland, Florida 33801

Lakeland North Distribution Site (508) Zip Codes: 33809, 33810, 33849

2000 North Gilmore Avenue

Lakeland, Florida 33805

Building located at Southwest corner of the Tigertown parking lot

Lakeland South Distribution Site (512) Zip Codes: 33803-04, 33811-13, 33840, 33846

Highlands Church of Christ

GYM

5730 Lakeland Highlands Road

Lakeland, Florida 33813

Lakeland West Distribution Site (514) Zip Codes: 33815

Jesse Keen Elementary School

815 Plateau Ave

Lakeland, FL 33815

Distribution from Parent Portable Bldg – East side of Campus

Mulberry Distribution Site (507)

Zip Codes: 33835, 33835m, 33860, 33860m, 33860r

Mulberry Senior High School

1 Panther Place

Mulberry, Florida 33860

Distribution from the high school gym

Winter Haven North Distribution Site (510) Zip Codes: 33850, 33881, 33883

Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club

2400 Havendale Boulevard NW

Winter Haven, Florida 33883

Distribution from the gym

Winter Haven South Distribution Site (511) Zip Codes: 33839, 33880, 33884

Johnny & Freda Brooks Eloise Resource Center

710 Snively Ave

Eloise, FL 33880