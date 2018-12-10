Polk County Toys for Tots 2018 Campaign Announces December 15, 2018 Toy Distribution Information
Families who have been approved for toys through the Polk County Toys for Tots application process will receive their toys at distribution locations around Polk County. Between October 1, 2018 and November 15, 2018, Polk County families were able to apply for toys online. The applications were reviewed and approved. Volunteers working in our Auburndale warehouse “shopped” for the toys. After packaging, the bags of toys were readied for movement to our distribution sites.
Families scheduled to receive toys have been contacted by emails with the location of their individual distribution site. The 15 sites are scattered around Polk County and are separated by zip codes supplied by the families. The families must go to their scheduled distribution site for their toys. Families are encouraged to not bring children to the distribution sites.
Families must bring documentation to the distribution site. The documents include:
Parent / Guardian and child must be a CURRENT Polk County Resident.
Child(ren) must be between 0 to 13 years of age.
Parent / Guardian must be able to prove they are currently receiving Medicaid, food assistance (SNAP or WIC), or cash assistance (TANF). If the parent / guardian has recently become unemployed, proof must be provided.
Volunteers have been working to complete the orders for over 11,365 children across Polk County. The Program is asking for patience at all the distribution sites. Volunteers are needed at sites. Members of the community wishing to volunteer at the distributions should email us at [email protected].
Any media questions should be directed to David Waller, Coordinator, Polk County Toys for Tots Campaign at 863-292-8687. The sites are listed below:
Auburndale Distribution Site (304)
Zip Codes: 33823, 33868
Auburndale Community Center
405 Bennett Street
Auburndale, Florida 33823
Community room on North side of building
Bartow Distribution Site (505)
Zip Codes: 33830, 33831
First Baptist Church
410 East Church Street
Bartow, Florida 33830
Ministry Center, North of the Church sanctuary
Davenport Distribution Site (502)
Zip Codes: 33836-37, 33858, 33896-97
Davenport Community Building
5 South Allapaha Avenue
Davenport, Florida 33837
Ft. Meade Distribution Site (506)
Zip Codes: 33834, 33841, 33847
Ft. Meade Community Center
10 3rd Street SW
Ft. Meade, Florida 33841
Haines City Distribution Site (503)
Zip Codes: 33844, 33845
Ridge Technical College
7700 State Road 544
Winter Haven, Florida 33881
College is located just off Highway 27
Health Building at entrance
Kissimmee (Poinciana) Distribution Site (504) Zip Codes: 34744, 34758-59
Poinciana Community Center
395 Marigold Ave
Poinciana, Florida 34759
Lake Wales Distribution Site (501)
Zip Codes: 33827, 33838, 33851, 33853-55, 33859, 33898
1750 Longleaf Boulevard Building #11
Lake Wales, Florida 33859
Building on block West of Highway 27, last building on the left.
Lakeland Central Distribution Site (509) Zip Codes: 33801, 33802
First United Methodist Church
72 Lake Morton Drive
Lakeland, Florida 33801
Distribution in gym area on North side of church
Lakeland East Distribution Site (513)
Zip Codes: 33805
REAL Academy
951 Mt Airy Avenue
Lakeland, Florida 33801
Lakeland North Distribution Site (508) Zip Codes: 33809, 33810, 33849
2000 North Gilmore Avenue
Lakeland, Florida 33805
Building located at Southwest corner of the Tigertown parking lot
Lakeland South Distribution Site (512) Zip Codes: 33803-04, 33811-13, 33840, 33846
Highlands Church of Christ
GYM
5730 Lakeland Highlands Road
Lakeland, Florida 33813
Lakeland West Distribution Site (514) Zip Codes: 33815
Jesse Keen Elementary School
815 Plateau Ave
Lakeland, FL 33815
Distribution from Parent Portable Bldg – East side of Campus
Mulberry Distribution Site (507)
Zip Codes: 33835, 33835m, 33860, 33860m, 33860r
Mulberry Senior High School
1 Panther Place
Mulberry, Florida 33860
Distribution from the high school gym
Winter Haven North Distribution Site (510) Zip Codes: 33850, 33881, 33883
Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club
2400 Havendale Boulevard NW
Winter Haven, Florida 33883
Distribution from the gym
Winter Haven South Distribution Site (511) Zip Codes: 33839, 33880, 33884
Johnny & Freda Brooks Eloise Resource Center
710 Snively Ave
Eloise, FL 33880