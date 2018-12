Roosevelt Academy’s Annual Christmas Sale

Thursday, December 13, 2018





Roosevelt Academy is once again hosting a Christmas sale complete with food and unique gift items. Crafts items include wooden outdoor furniture and picnic tables made by the students. BBQ lunches and a variety of sweet treats will be available along with vegetables, plants and herbs from Roosevelt Farms. The sale is located on the campus at 115 E St, in Lake Wales and runs from 9:00 to 2:00 pm