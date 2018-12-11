Local Organizations Join Together to Help Deserving Families for Christmas

By Allison Williams





On Wednesday, the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, Kids Wish Network and Lake Wales Care Center partnered together to bring joy to children and families across the county.

The Kids Wish Network donated toys to the Lake Wale Care Center to be wrapped and distributed to families in need. They donated over $200,000 worth of toys for Project “Toy Drop” in Lake Wales.

The Lakes Wales Care Center is a non-profit organization in Downtown Lake Wales.

Address: 140 E. Park Avenue, Lake Wales, FL 33853

Phone: 863-676-6678

Email: [email protected]

Hours: Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Weekends

Website: http://lakewalescarecenter.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakewalescarecenter/

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined together with members of the Kids Wish Network and volunteers from the Lake Wales Center to wrap donated gifts in preparation for the big gift distribution.

Tons of items were wrapped, from toys to games to learning tools and other educational items.

Members of the Lake Wales Care Center, along with Polk County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Deputies are working together to bring local families joy on Christmas day. Their goal is to allow many children open a special gift on Christmas Day.

The gift distribution will take place a few days before Christmas, where deserving children and families will receive a gift to open.

Tam Lai, a member of the Kids Wish Network attended the event to help out.

“We provide toys and necessity items to the community,” Lai said. The mission of the Kids Wish Network is to give to deserving families in need. They help sick children who are facing difficult times.

With the combined generous efforts of all three organizations, there are sure to be smiling faces come Christmas morning.