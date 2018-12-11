Public Notice: Fictitious Name Notice

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Statutes,” Section 865.09,

Florida Statutes will register with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State of the State of





Florida upon receipt of proof of publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Reitenbach Hauling

Under which we are engaged in business. We expect to engage in business at 421 Starr Ridge Loop

Lake Wales, Florida 33898. That the parties interested in said business enterprise are as follows:

Names of owners or officers

Gary Reitenbach

Donna Reitenbach

Dated at Lake Wales, Polk County, Florida. December 11, 2018