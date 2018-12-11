Santa Makes Appearance at Lake Wales Downtown Farmer’s Market

By Allison Williams





On Saturday, the warm weather did not stop Santa from making an appearance at the Lake Wales Downtown Farmers Market. He, along with numerous vendors showed off some holiday spirit at the weekend’s event.

Santa was set up in the middle of the market. He invited children and families to take a holiday photo with him. After each photo session, children were given candy canes to enjoy.

Vendors were set up in tents along the street, many selling Christmas themed items in preparation for the holiday.

Susan Kayal, a resident of Clermont, brought her business to the Lake Wales Downtown Farmer’s Market. Kayal is a local independent sales representative for Avon, a company that sells beauty products and personal care items. She had a booth set up promoting various products, including some beauty packages for the holidays.

Some of Avon’s products Kayal was promoting were the Skin So Soft bath oils. She had various kinds for sale at the market including the “original” as well as “soft and sensual.”

Another vendor set up at the market was Shining Star Accessories. One owner, Everlidis Adams said she has had the business for about two years now. Shining Star Accessories offers a variety of accessories, from necklaces to key chains to crochet dolls. Adams also accepts customized special orders.

Other vendors present at this weekend’s farmer’s market included:

Love is in the Stitch

Porcelain Perennials

Tindel Den Pottery

Joyful Creations

BJ’s Cakes and More

Creations by Pete n Dee

Three Generation Crafts

Happy Hives

These local vendors, among many more, rely on local support for their businesses. Show your support by shopping local and head on over to the next Saturday market on December 22. This will be the last Saturday market before Christmas, so come on out and get your last minute local holiday shopping in.

Location:

Marketplace Downtown

20 Market Street

Lake Wales, FL 33853

The market takes place every second and forth Saturday of the month.