Polk County Hazmat At Laurel Elementary After Suspicious Powder Sent To School

Poinciana, Florida – The Polk County Fire Rescue Hazmat is currently at Laurel Elementary School, 1851 Laurel Avenue Poinciana. Less than an hour ago a report came in of a mysterious blue powder being sent to Laurel Elementary. Currently the area is on lockdown. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Polk County Fire Rescue is on scene and it is conducting and investigation into the substance and the situation.

At this time it is unknown how many if any students were at the school at this time. Currently we are also not aware of any physical issues with people that have come into contact with the substance.





We will update this article as more information is available.