“The ‘First Step Act’ in its current form simply does not pass the test of contributing to public safety. If passed and signed by the President, federal prisoners will be eligible for early release, even though they have committed serious violent felony crimes.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

Sheriff Judd sent a letter today to a group of United States Senators opposing the “First Step Act” in its current form. As President of the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSO), Sheriff Judd has been working with other law enforcement leaders to express their continued concerns about the legislation. Below are excerpts from the two letters.

Sheriff Judd will be in Tallahassee late today, Wednesday and Thursday attending the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meeting. He will be available for comment by phone. Please forward any requests to Scott Wilder, Director of Communications, [email protected], 863-298-6299, 863-698-6174 or to Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer, [email protected], 863-298-6217, 863-255-8448.

The following is the text version of Sheriff Judd’s letter today, December 11, 2018:

“December 11, 2018

Dear Senator /:

Please do not support the ‘First Step Act’ in its current form. It simply does not pass the test of contributing to public safety. If passed and signed by the President, federal prisoners will be eligible for early release, even though they have committed serious violent felony crimes.

Please see the below list provided to me by Senate staff that shows the kinds of crimes still eligible for early release. Those who support the proposed legislation say that the only convicted felons eligible for early release are low-level, non-violent, low risk prisoners. This list show that this is not the case.

Most of my colleagues and I support efforts to reform and rehabilitate those in the federal prison system. We support robust programs in prison that build skill sets and provide educational opportunities to prisoners so that when they are released, they have a better opportunity to become productive crime-free citizens. We support step down programs, half-way houses, and supervised probation as ways to successfully integrate felons back into a civilized society.

I support responsible reform, but I do not support the early release of criminals who have demonstrated violent criminal behavior.

Sincerely, Grady Judd, Sheriff, Polk County, Florida”

Crime still eligible for early release Statute Committing rape as part of a war crime 18 U.S.C. § 2441(d)(1)(G) Bank robbery by force or violence including assault with a dangerous weapon 18 U.S.C. § 2113(c) Drive-by shootings 18 U.S.C. § 36 Assaulting a law enforcement officer 18 U.S.C. § 111(a) Carjacking with intent to cause death or serious bodily harm 18 U.S.C. § 2119(1) Assaulting a child or infant 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)(5) Bank robbery by force or violence that puts the life of a person in jeopardy 18 U.S.C. § 2113(d) Performing biological experiments for torture as part of a war crime 18 U.S.C. § 2441(d)(1)(c) First time assault with intent to commit rape, unless have served time for certain other previous crimes 18 U.S.C. § 3559(c)(2)(F) Committing torture as part of a war crime 18 U.S.C. § 2441(d)(1)(a) Assisting federal prisoners with jailbreak 18 U.S.C. § 752 Bank robbery involving assault or putting the life of a person in jeopardy with a dangerous weapon or device 18 U.S.C. § 2113(d) Performing acts of violence on aircraft pilots or other individuals on aircrafts to endanger the safety of the aircraft 18 U.S.C. § 32(a)(6) Committing mutilation or maiming as part of a war crime 18 U.S.C. § 2441(d)(1)(E) Threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder a federal judge or law enforcement officer 18 U.S.C. § 115(a)(1)(b)) Drug-related robbery even if a person is killed or suffers significant bodily injury 18 U.S.C. § 2118(a) Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)(3) Trafficking crystal meth, unless also a “manager, leader, organizer, or supervisor” of the drug operation 18 U.S.C. § 841(b) Racketeering, including violent crimes committed in aid of racketeering 18 U.S.C. § 1951 Bank robbery by force, violence, or intimidation 18 U.S.C. § 2113(a) Genocide 18 U.S.C. § 1091 Prison guards or officers helping prisoners with jailbreak 18 U.S.C. § 755 Planting a bomb on or committing arson to a motor vehicle 18 U.S.C. § 33 Trafficking cocaine as a kingpin 18 U.S.C. § 841(b) Trafficking heroin, unless also a “manager, leader, organizer, or supervisor” of the drug operation 18 U.S.C. § 841(b) Assault resulting in serious bodily injury 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)(6) Assault by striking, beating or wounding 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)(4) Assault with intent to commit any felony except murder or aggravated sexual abuse 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)(2) Conspiracy or attempt to engage in human trafficking, including trafficking of children 18 U.S.C. § 1594 Hate crimes 18 U.S.C. § 249 Conspiracy to assault, threaten, intimidate, or impede a federal officer or employee 18 U.S.C. § 372 Destruction of an aircraft, including with an explosive device or substance 18 U.S.C. § 32(a)(1)-(4) Blackmail 18 U.S.C. § 873 Destruction of a gas pipeline (enviro-terrorism) unless there was “serious risk of death or serious bodily injury” 18 U.S.C § 60123(b) Extortion 18 U.S.C. § 875 High-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint 18 U.S.C. § 758 Transporting or manufacturing a firearm or explosive device for use in a riot 18 U.S.C. § 231(B)

The following is an excerpt from a letter sent to Senators McConnell, Schumer, Grassley, and Feinstein in November:

“The current draft of the First Step legislation remains troubling to the leaders of law enforcement. Sheriffs are elected solely to protect our communities, and Police Chiefs have taken an oath to protect the public. We feel unless the changes recommended below are enacted, this legislation creates a high-risk path for dangerous criminals with gun crime histories to early release from prison. This amounts to a social experiment with the safety of our communities and the lives of Sheriffs, deputies and police officers in the balance. Please know that we did not come to this conclusion lightly. We have been working diligently with the Administration to correct these inequities. It is our hope the Senate will listen to the nation’s elected Sheriffs and the Chiefs of Police of our nation’s most populous cities.” The letter made a number of specific recommendations. The letter was sent from Sheriff John Layton, President of the National Sheriffs’ Association; Sheriff Grady Judd, President of the Major County Sheriffs of America; Sheriff Greg Champagne, Past President and Chair, Legal Affairs Committee, NSA; Sheriff Mike Bouchard, Govt. Affairs, Major County Sheriffs of America, and Chief J. Thomas Manger, President, Major Cities Chiefs Association.