Bicyclist Injured In Crash Along Lakeshore Blvd In Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Florida – According to the Lake Wales Police Department a Crash occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of N Lakeshore Blvd and N 9th St. A vehicle was traveling on Lakeshore Blvd. The bicyclist was traveling south on N 9th St. The bicyclist failed to yield right of way crashing into the vehicle. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.





The bicyclist was at fault for failure to yield right if way.

We currently don’t have an update on the condition of the bicyclist.