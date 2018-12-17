Lake Wales Teen Facing Armed Robbery Charges

Lake Wales, Florida – On 12/04/18, the Lake Wales Police Department was contacted in reference to an armed robbery at a residence on Campbell Avenue. According to reports a home owner was decorating his Christmas tree when he heard a knock at the door. The person at the door was a young man who had been to his home several months ago asking for donations (providing coupon book) for football uniforms. The home owner had provided him a donation at that time. This time the young man asked for water. The home owner stated he didn’t have bottled water so he closed the door and grabbed a cup of water. According to the arrest affidavit when the home owner opened the door, the suspect had a gun pointed at him. The home owner tried to force the door shut, but the suspect overpowered him and forced his way inside the residence. Once he forced his way in the door, the suspect said, “I need all your money, this is loaded.” Once the suspect got the money he fled on foot.

A perimeter was set up and Polk County helicopter was on scene, but the suspect was not apprehended. Officers contacted the Lake Wales High School and spoke with someone in the athletic department. After giving a description of the suspect a photo and name were provided to the police. According to reports the suspect picture was picked out of a photo line up. The suspect was named as Alberto Lee Cooper, DOB: 12/28/1999, of Lake Wales.





Once the suspect was identified, units responded to his residence where he was apprehended. According to reports, post Miranda, Cooper allegedly admitted to the armed robbery. Cooper was charged with Robbery with Firearm/Deadly Weapon and Armed Burglary of a Dwelling.

This is not the first time that Cooper has been arrested. He was arrested on January 2018 for allegedly having sex with a minor (14 year old). In that case the state attorney’s office decided to drop the charges.

Cooper has a court appearance scheduled January 8, 2018 for charge of Robbery with a Firearm.