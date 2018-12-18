82 Yr Old Lake Wales Woman Dies During Crash On East S.R. 60

82 Yr Old Lake Wales Woman Dies During Crash On East S.R. 60

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

The PCSO Traffic Unit has cleared the scene of the traffic crash that occurred earlier today in east Lake Wales, on SR 60 East just east of CR 630 East.





The deceased driver was 82-year-old Olga Cedeno of Club House Circle in Lake Wales. Preliminary investigation, including witness statements, suggests she may have had a medical episode while behind the wheel, causing her to drive erratically eastbound on SR 60, leave the roadway, and crash into a tree without braking.

She was wearing her seatbelt.

An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow to determine her exact cause of death.