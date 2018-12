J.L. Glenn / OBITUARY / June 19, 1942 – December 15, 2018

Obituary for J.L. Glenn J.L. Glenn June 19, 1942 – December 15, 2018 J.L. Glenn of Haines City, Florida passed away on December 15, 2018. He was 76. J.L. was born on June 19, 1942 in Dale County, Alabama and moved to Haines City with his family in 1950. He was of the Baptist faith […]

