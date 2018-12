Laura B Moody / OBITUARY / November 10, 1944 – December 11, 2018

Laura B Moody November 10, 1944 – December 11, 2018 LAURA’S OBITUARY LAURA B. MOODY, 74 Laura B. Moody of Lake Wales passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at the Winter Haven Hospital. She was born November 10, 1944 in Nashville, TN to the late Roy B. & Alene Moody; she came to Lake Wales […]

POLKOBITS