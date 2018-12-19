Spirit Lake Road Railroad Crossing to Close Thursday for Two Days





Bartow, Fla. — CSX Transportation has scheduled a temporary closure for repairs to its rail crossing at Spirit Lake Road in the Inwood area of Winter Haven starting Thursday morning. Work is anticipated to take two days to complete. The crossing between Recker Highway (State Road 655) and Avenue G NW will be upgraded with new track components and pavement. Traffic congestion and lengthy peak-hour commuting delays are expected. Traffic heading northbound on Spirit Lake Road will detour at Recker Highway, while southbound traffic will detour at Avenue G NW. Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully, consider alternate routes or add more time to trips through this heavily traveled area.

Due to longstanding statutory entitlements, CSX has vested authority to close roadway crossings along their railway lines. CSX has scheduled this closure notwithstanding the opportunity to perform their repairs during the two-week long holiday for nearby public schools. Anyone wanting to report a public road crossing maintenance issue or complaint should call CSX at 800-332-4697. The automated phone menu directs callers to press #3 for road closure information. Polk County recognizes these repairs are necessary and will make for better and safer driving conditions when completed.