Helen Lehman Royer / OBITUARY / April 22, 1927 – December 9, 2018

Obituary for Helen Lehman Royer Helen Lehman Royer April 22, 1927 – December 9, 2018 Helen Lehman Royer, 91, of Winter Haven, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 9, 2018. She was born April 22, 1927 to Jesse and Ella Steckley Lehman in Orlando, Florida and grew up in Pennsylvania. […]

