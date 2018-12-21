HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES BRING JOY TO CHILDREN FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Lake Wales, FL – Employees at Lake Wales Medical Center donated a trailer full of toys for area children during their annual Holiday Toy Drive.





Working in partnership with Lake Wales Care Center, the hospital sponsored a toy drive contest for its employees. Departments were asked to buy toys and create a display around the theme of “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland.” Surgical Services (the OR) won Best Overall for their display, which featured a Frosty the Snowman made out of gauze, as well as cut-outs of other characters from the cartoon. The Hunt Building 2nd floor won for Most Creative for their display of “Frosty Meets Olaf,” which included a whimsical conversation between the two lovable snowmen. Both departments win a pizza party for their work unit.

“I’m proud of how all our departments stepped up to participate to help make Christmas a little merrier for families in our community,” said hospital CEO Rebecca Brewer. Our cafeteria was brimming with donated toys, and when Care Center came to pick them up, it nearly filled their trailer.”

Lake Wales Medical Center, a 160-bed facility, has been serving the community since 1929. This year the hospital opened an expanded Wound Healing Center and a new adult behavioral health unit, to complement the existing geriatric behavioral health unit. More than 50 primary care physicians and specialists are on the hospital’s active staff.