MEJIA NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Maria Mejia, Phlebotomy, was named employee of the month for October at Lake Wales Medical Center. Maria, who has worked for the hospital since 2013, was honored for always going the extra mile. “Maria is super devoted to her patients,” her supervisor said. “She makes all new hires feel welcomed. She is always willing and ready to pick up any shifts that need to be covered. She is very dependable.”