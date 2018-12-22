Bartow Child Social Worker Allegedly Admits To Possession Of Child Pornography

Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests social services worker for possessing child pornography

On Friday, December 21, 2018, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old William Smith of Laurel Circle in Bartow, for possessing and trading child pornography. Smith’s current employment is as a case manager for Youth & Family Alternatives, Inc. of Lakeland.





The sexually graphic images discovered to be in his possession included boys and girls between 5 and 12 years old.

The sheriff’s office said the social media company Tumblr reported the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The account was traced to Smith.

According to the arrest affidavit Smith allegedly admitted to possessing the child pornography, sharing it with others and masturbating to it. He knew it was illegal and needed help for his addiction. He allegedly advised deputies that viewing child porn on a screen kept him from touching children in real life. The child pornography on his account showed boys and girls between the age of 5-12 years old engaged in lewd posing and sexual acts.

Smith is currently at the Polk County Jail