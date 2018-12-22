Davenport Woman Struck & Killed On 17/92 Early Saturday Morning

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 44-year-old Tammy Phipps, of Ronald Reagan Parkway in Davenport, after she was struck by a tow truck early Saturday morning, December 22, 2018, while walking on US Hwy 17/92 near Dyson Road in Haines City.

Deputies responded to the scene at around 2:12 A.M., and found Phipps deceased at the scene. The driver of the tow truck, Dennis Weatherford, of 1815 Optimist Drive in Lakeland, was uninjured and remained at the scene.





According to the preliminary investigation, an officer from Lake Alfred PD stopped Phipps in her vehicle at around midnight. Also in Phipps’ car were Josh Corbin and another person. The other person in the car was determined to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested. Phipps was given a Notice to Appear for Driving While License Suspended/Revoked. Phipps and Corbin indicated that they would get an Uber ride home.

At about 2:12 A.M., Weatherford’s white 2013 Dodge Ram flatbed wrecker (belonging to Meyers Towing of Lake Wales) was westbound in the outside lane of US Hwy 17/92 when he hit something with the right side of his vehicle. He turned the vehicle back around and found Corbin standing next to Phipps, who was lying on the shoulder of the road.

Damage was discovered on the truck’s passenger side mirror. Phipps and Corbin were both wearing dark clothing.

Corbin indicated that he and Phipps were walking east along the shoulder of the roadway, with Phipps behind him.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigating.