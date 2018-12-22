One Person Killed In Plane Crash At Lakeland Airport

LAKELAND, FL – On December 22, the Lakeland Police Department and Lakeland Fire Department responded to 4175 Medulla Road in reference to a plane crash. The crash was in a grass area in front of the Sun N’ Fun Expo Campus.

At approximately 10:12 A.M. a student pilot, Gary Alan Mansell, 64 years old was doing touch-and-go landings at the Lakeland Linder International Airport. Mansell was on his third touch-and-go when his plane took a hard left and crashed into the ground bursting into flames. The Lakeland Fire Department Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting vehicle responded within minutes and extinguished the fire. Mansell was deceased at the scene.

The planed is described as a 2014 BRM Aero Bristell Light-Sport Plane.

Mansell was a student pilot and he is and from Plant City, Florida. Next-of-kin has been notified.