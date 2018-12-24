Motorcyclist In Serious Condition & Other Driver Headed To Jail Christmas Eve Crash On Hwy 27 In Lake Wales

Lake Wales Police Department Press Release

On December 24, 2018, at 6:08pm, Lake Wales Police were dispatched to the area of 21500 Highway 27 North regarding a vehicle crash involving a red 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2012 black Ford Focus. Independent witnesses reported that the Focus was traveling southbound on Highway 27 in the inside lane without headlights on. The Kawasaki was making a U-turn at the turn lane in front of Dyer Chevrolet. As the motorcycle was executing the turn it was struck by the Ford Focus. The motorcycle rider was identified as 46-year-old Earl Woods, of Malibu Dr., Lake Wales. The driver of the Focus was identified as 19-year-old Jessica Townsend of State Rd 60 East, Lake Wales. Mr. Woods was transported, via Life Flight, to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Ms. Townsend was driving on a suspended driver’s license. She was charged with Operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death or serious bodily injury. She was transported to the Polk County Jail. At this time, alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and additional charges are pending the completion of the investigation. If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Officer Daniel Harmon at (863)678-4223 ext. 528.