7 People Arrested After Christmas Day Fight

Winter Haven Police Department Press Release

Seven people arrested after Christmas Day fight in Winter Haven





On Christmas Day (12-25-18) at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a large fight occurring in the street in front of 120 Ave R NW in Winter Haven. When officers arrived, the crowd immediately became hostile towards officers as attempts were being made to break up the fight. No officers were injured during the incident, although four officers were attacked while attempting to break up the fight.

“Our officers showed extreme restraint in dealing with this crowd that continued to escalate in aggression,” said Public Safety Director Charlie Bird. “I am thankful that everyone went home safe and those who chose to act out on Christmas Day went to jail.”

Five of the seven people arrested attacked officers as they tried to gain control over the crowd. Below are those arrested and a brief description of their involvement causing their arrest:

Derrick Munson (180 Central Ave., E, Winter Haven DOB 3-21-92) Battery on Law Enforcement Officers (F3); Resisting Officer W/O Violence (M1). Munson pulled away from officers and then spit in the face of an officer as he was being placed inside of a patrol vehicle.

Marquarius Jasper (201 Kennedy Cr, Auburndale DOB 3-24-00) Battery on Law Enforcement Officers (F3); Resisting Officer With Violence (F3). Jasper ran up behind an officer and aggressively pushed him while the officer was attempting to break up the fight. Jasper then attempted to run away, but was apprehended after an electronic control device (Tazer) was deployed.

Eddie Munson (7428 Lewis Rd., Lakeland DOB 4-3-66) Resisting Officer W/O Violence (M1). Munson ignored numerous verbal commands to step back and attempted to separate officers from performing their duties. Munson was sprayed with OC spray and became compliant.

Latoya Munson (4159 Winding Vine Dr., Lakeland DOB 9-12-81) Battery on Law Enforcement Officers (F3); Resisting Officer W/O Violence (M1). Munson grabbed the arm of an officer as he was placing another subject under arrest. She then attempting to leave the scene, but was apprehended and continued to resist officers as she was being placed under arrest.

Terrance Miller (180 Central Ave., E, Winter Haven DOB 11-9-85) Battery on Law Enforcement Officer (F3). Miller pushed an officer multiple times in an attempt to get the officer away from another subject who was being arrested.

Shantee Walden (317 Majestic Gardens Dr., Winter Haven DOB 6-30-79) Resisting Arrest W/O Violence (M1). Walden interfered with an officer as an arrestee was being placed inside of a patrol vehicle Walden attempted two times to push officers away and pull the arrestee out of the patrol car.

T’Artis Washington (317 Majestic Gardens Dr., Winter Haven DOB 2-11-02) Battery on Law Enforcement Officers (F3); Resisting Officer With Violence (F3). Washington (who is a juvenile) was interfering with officers as they were attempting to gain control over the crowd. Washington pushed officers multiple times and refused to obey verbal commands.