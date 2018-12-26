82 Year Old Polk City Man Kills His Wife After He Tells Family He Can No Longer Care For Here Due To His Declining Health

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Polk City, on Saturday night, December 22, 2018, after the discovery of two deceased people with apparent gunshot wounds. The two people were identified as 82-year-old Henry Stanecki and his wife, 79-year-old Nancy Stanecki.





Detectives learned that Mr. Stanecki had called a brother in Cincinnati, Ohio at 9:54 P.M. Saturday, and told him, “I just shot Nancy.” That brother said that in a previous call, Henry Stanecki was worried about his wife Nancy’s bad health and frequent falls, and that he wasn’t able to help her anymore due to his own deteriorating health.

Nancy Stanecki was found with wounds from a single gunshot to the head.

Henry Stanecki was found with wounds from two gunshots to the head.

According to a family member, the couple had been married for 28 years.

The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy results are pending.