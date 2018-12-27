BOATWRIGHT EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH AT LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER

BOATWRIGHT EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Emergency Department nurse Shaunda Boatwright, RN, was named Employee of the Month for November at Lake Wales Medical Center.

Boatwright, who has worked at LWMC since 2006, was lauded for her leadership and her excellent patient care skills. She was a champion of the hospital’s efforts to improve ER wait time, devoting countless hours to helping develop and implement initiatives to improve the patient experience.

“Her strategy and approach has made this process the way we operate, not because it’s what our organization wants us to do, but because it’s what we, as caregivers, want to do for our citizens of Lake Wales and others that seek us in desperate times,” said Darren Dubecky, Director of Emergency Services. “Team members all agree that when Shaunda’s name is on the assignment board, the night will truly be a good one for everyone. Shaunda will always make time, anytime, to help others.”