Next Level Planning & Permitting Opens New Location

by James Coulter





With a new year comes new plans. If your plans for this year include developing projects within the county, you can receive some help from a new land development consulting service in its new location.

Next Level Planning & Permitting recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Lakeland during its ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month.

The new company offers professional land development consulting services such as land planning and permitting to developers, architects, contractors, and other clients throughout the 70 municipalities in Polk County and the unincorporated areas.

Owner Sarah Case brings with her 24 years of experience within the industry. Having started within a civil engineering firm within Winter Haven, she has since gained the confidence within her own skills to start her own company.

“For the last decade, she has been instrumental in numerous planning services projects within the surrounding area,” according to a report from The Ledger.

Both she and her partner, Lyndsey Ladewig, expect to utilize their combined decades of experience to offer guidance on land development sites within the area for projects that are commercial, residential, and industrial.

For Case, her experience within the industry, especially with navigating the land development code through a comprehensive plan, has allowed her to garner loyal customers who have been more than willing to share their experiences of her services through word of mouth.

“We have very loyal customers who have followed me from every firm and they know that we will go above and beyond to make everything happen for them for their permitting situations and issues that they may have,” she said.

She hopes that the new location of her company will allow for even better visibility, and with it will come new opportunities for land development within the local area.

“I love this community, and we have a good rapport with the city commission and county commission, we are so blessed to have been in business this long, and we are excited to have this new venture,” she said.

On December 5, staff members of Next Level Planning and Permitting and board members of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce dedicated the new location through a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The event also included a tour of the new facility and the offering of refreshments, including a special purple drink colored after the business’ official colors.

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz commented how the new location along the highway would provide the business with better visibility, and with it, better access for customers both old and new.

“We know that your expertise is broadly available, and we are excited to see it continue to grow and flourish,” he said.

Shelly Wilkes, Chamber Board of Directors Member, also appreciated the new facility and the greater opportunity it will provide for the business within the local area.

“New businesses coming to Lakeland will always make the community stronger, and I think Next Level Permitting and Planning is one of those with great leadership and will bring another point of business and opportunity for growth for other businesses to the Lakeland community,” she said.

Next Level Planning & Permitting is located at 3825 S Florida Ave, Ste 4, Lakeland, FL 33813. For more information, call 863-226-1001.