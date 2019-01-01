Mulberry Teacher Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

Mulberry Teacher Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Mulberry Teacher arrested for driving under the influence





On December 31, 2018, deputies pulled over a woman for driving the wrong way in Lakeland.

Tasha Fisher 45, of Lakeland, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Florida Avenue South and Christina Boulevard West in Lakeland just before midnight.

A PCSO deputy stopped her and observed obvious signs of impairment and arrested her.

During the interview, Fisher admitted to taking three 20 mg generic Ambien prior to driving her vehicle. Fisher stated she normally takes only one but was having issues sleeping so she took more than recommended.

Fisher is a 4th grade teacher at Kingsford Elementary in Mulberry.

“This shows the danger of taking above the recommended dosage of prescription medication. We are fortunate that a deputy saw the abnormal driving and made a traffic stop. Never take the risk of driving under the influence of any anything.” – Sheriff, Grady Judd

Fisher is charged with driving under the influence.