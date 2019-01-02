Polk County Sheriffs Office Investigating Pedestrian Struck & Killed By Train Near Combee Rd

Update: Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Deputies are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by CSX freight train.





At around 4 a.m., on January 2, 2019, in the area of Combee Road and Highway 92, a freight train struck and killed 58-year-old Randolph Eugene Rhymes of Lakeland. Video on the train shows him lying between the rails between Fish Hatchery Road and Combee Road. Deputies believe he was possibly sleeping when he was hit. No foul play is suspected.

Not far from the incident, deputies found copper wire, gloves and pliers.

All railroad crossings are now re-open.

Original Release:

We are investigating a fatality related to a train hitting a pedestrian in the area of Combee Road and Highway 92.

Railroad Crossings with be shut down for several hours including Fairway Avenue, Combee Road, Fish Hatchery Road, and Reynolds Road.