Raise A Glass For 6th Annual Pints for Paws Lakeland Beer Fest

by James Coulter





What if helping out your fine furry friends was as easy as raising a pint and enjoying a cold drink like Hair of the Dog? You can do exactly that at the upcoming Pints for Paws Lakeland Beer Fest.

For the past six years, this pet-friendly beer festival has been allowing guests to raise a glass in order to raise proceeds for the Humane Society of Polk County.

This year’s event will be hosted along the scenic Lake Mirror Promenade within Downtown Lakeland and showcase more than 100 different brands of beer for guests to sample.

As this is an outdoor pet-friendly event, guests are more than welcome to bring along their leashed canine companions and visit many of the vendors offering pet food, toys, treats, free dental exams, and even “dog beer.”

“I think it is a unique event that is unlike no other and it is for a great cause,” said Stephanie Eck, Sales Manager for Bernie Little Distributors, the company that hosts and organizes the event.

Pints for Paws Lakeland Beer Fest was started six years ago with the mission of raising awareness and proceeds for the Humane Society of Polk County, as well as providing a local beer festival for the Lakeland area.

“Working for the distributor, we wanted to do a beer fest in town,” Eck said. “I have a huge passion for animals, as do the owners of the company.”

The event was originally hosted at the RP Funding Center (formerly the Lakeland Civic Center), but was moved to the Lake Mirror Promenade as of last year.

Last year’s event raised more than $30,000, and this year’s event is expected to bring in even more money and attendees, Eck said.

This year’s event will be much bigger and better, with two stages for live music and entertainment, an Ice room provided by Bracken Ridge Brewery, and even an 18-thousand pound fish tank filled with real-life mermaids to promote a new beer.

“That is what makes us different: we are always bringing something new,” Eck said. “What you saw last year, you will not see again this year. This is going to be always something new, and we always try to make it bigger and better every year.”

Not only does the event help to showcase the various beers from Bernie Little Distributors, as well as provide a good time for local residents and their pets, but also raise money for a good cause within the local community.

“We are already exceeding the amount of people [who have signed up that] we had coming this time last year, so we are expecting a sellout for the event this year,” Eck said. “The end result is proceeds for the humane society. What we do at this one little event can save some animals, it is worth it.”

Pints for Paws Lakeland Beer Fest will be hosted on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 from 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The event will be hosted at Frances Langford Promenade, located at 121 S. Lake Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Tickets are $45 in advance, and $60 on the day of.

For more information, visit their website at: https://pintsforpawslakelandbeerfest.com/