Want Better Health This New Year? Get Help From Chat N Chew!

A new year is upon us. Have you set your new year’s resolution? Is it to lose weight? Eat healthier? Get more exercise? Lower your cholesterol?

Whatever your new year’s resolution is, if you need help achieving better health this year, feel free to visit the Winter Haven Public Library for some support and advice from Chat and Chew.

This Winter Haven-based health advocacy group will be hosting many new public events this year to help provide health and dietary information to help people achieve better health, from live chats with healthcare proffesionals to book discussions and movie screenings.

Their new year will kick off on January 18 with a live chat with Dr. Doug Lisle, a clinical psychologist whose research and expertise has helped uncover many of the secrets as to why we feel compelled to eat the food that we eat and what we can do to fight back those compulsions.

As the staff psychologist for the McDougall Program and The TrueNorth Health Center in Santa Rosa, California, his findings and advice have helped draw attention from many people looking to have their questions answered about the food that they eat and the psychology behind their food choices.

As to how our food choices affect our health, you can learn more about that through the public screening of the high-acclaimed documentary “Food Over Knives” on February 5. This movie helps uncover the correlation between our nation’s unhealthy collective meat-based diet and current trends of obesity, diabetes, and other health afflictions.

One of the physicians featured in this documentary, Dr. Caldwell Essesltyn from the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Center, helped many of his own patients turn their lives and health around for the better through dietary changes—and he’ll be more than happy to address questions and provide advice on how others may do the same through his live chat on February 22.

Both Dr. Essesltyn and Dr. Lisle will also be the focus of upcoming book discussions, each one focusing on their own best-selling books: Dr. Doug Lisle’s co-authored book, “The Pleasure Trap” and “Prevent And Reverse Heart Disease” by Dr. Esselstyn. Feel free to visit these discussions to learn more about these books and discuss them.

All of these events are designed to help attendees re-evaluate their own life choices, especially when it comes to diet, and learn how they can change their eating habits for the better, explained Cathy Thornhill, Chat and Chew Director.

“So there is a message of hope that you can really change the outlook in your life if you just step back and [think]…maybe I ought to consider what I should do to take charge here,” she said. “We can do a lot of things ourselves to help our doctors take care of us.”

Started in 2012 by local educator, Cathy Thornhill, Chat and Chew helps promote education to the public about nutrition and healthy living through live chats with healthcare proffesionals, grocery store tours, and cooking classes.

The Winter Haven group and has since achieved a significant growth in membership with members from other cities such as Lake Wales and Lakeland. Their outreach has especially grown through their use of social media, especially with the livestreaming of meetings and chats on YouTube.

Though not specifically a vegetarian or vegan group, Chat and Chew promotes healthier living through a plant-based diet, encouraging members and visitors to put “more plants on their plate.”

With the start of the New Year, Chat and Chew hopes to inspire new and potential members to help accomplish their new year’s resolutions to achieve better selves through better health. They hope to do that with new types of events this year, including their upcoming book chats and documentary screening.

“The most exciting part is that [our message] is so hopeful,” Thornhill said. “There will be people at our meeting, and they will have an opportunity to share their story about what happened when you do what your grandmother told you to: eat more fruits and vegetables.”

Upcoming Events

Skype w/Dr. Doug Lisle

Jan. 18, 2019 @ 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Avenue A NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Ever wonder why you can’t stop eating the food that you crave? Dr. Lisle knows, and he can help answer your questions and offer advice on how to make better food choices.

“Forks Over Knives”

Feb. 5, 2019 @ 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Avenue A NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Our culture focuses on a diet of mostly meat, fat, and processed food. We’re also experiencing unhealthy trends in obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. Coincidence? This documentary claims not.

Skype w/Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn

Feb. 22, 2019 @ 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Avenue A NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Dr. Esselstyn has helped many patients reverse life-threatening diseases such as heart disease through changes in their diet. He can share his advice and answer questions about how others can do that as well.